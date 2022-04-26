It’s time for Springfield’s first pride parade. Join the inaugural LGBTQIA pride parade on Saturday, June 4th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The community, city officials, local businesses, families, and more will march in celebration beginning on the campus of Springfield Technical Community College at 1 Armory Street. The walk will end at Court Square in front of City Hall for the parade reception.

To register a float, vehicle, or marching group, visit SpringfieldPrideParade.org. Vendors will be available with merchandise and food at the reception.