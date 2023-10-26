EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The 12th annual Stuffing the Pantry 5K run or walk is being held on Thanksgiving Day, November 23rd in East Longmeadow.

To register, visit stuffingthepantry.org. The event begins at 8 a.m. at American Saw located at 301 Chestnut Street in East Longmeadow. The 5K race and two-mile walk benefit people facing food insecurity.