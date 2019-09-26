Take Steps Walk

Connect with patients, families, healthcare providers, and organizations while fundraising for cures.
Saturday, October 5th at Stanley Park in Westfield
- Check-in: 10:00 a.m.
- Walk Start: 11:00 a.m.
By joining Take Steps, you will become part of the IBD community, who not only provide support to each other, but who, together, are actively raising money to support the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation fund research into better treatments and ultimately cures for IBD. Join the Take Steps movement to raise funds for IBD and we can celebrate together at your local Take Steps event.
For more information visit www.cctakesteps.org/westernmass2019