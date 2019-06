(WWLP) – The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care brings pregnant women with similar due dates together for prenatal care, social support and education.

During group sessions, women learn to take and record their own vital signs, receive a private physical and build skills related to pregnancy, birth and infant care.

For more information visit www.MarchofDimes.org/supportivepregnancycare or email SPC@MarchofDimes.org