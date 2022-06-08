SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Visit the Springfield Symphony Hall on June 21 at 7 p.m. for a free event celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Federal Title IX legislation.

Title IX states “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

An All-Star, Hall of Fame panel discussion of the women’s game prior to the passing of Title IX, the advocacy and advent of Title IX legislation at the time, and the process of its implementation, featuring the following:

Jody Conradt. 1998 Hall of Fame Inductee, former Women’s Coach at the University of Texas with over 900 collegiate wins, a 1986 NCAA Championship and 21 NCAA Tournament Appearances

Donna Lopiano. Chief Executive Officer of the Women’s Sports Foundation from 1992-2007 and in that role ensured collegiate compliance with Title IX legislation

Sylvia Hatchell. 2013 Hall of Fame Inductee Sylvia Hatchell, former Women’s Coach at the University of North Carolina earning a NCAA National Championship in 1994 and an Olympic Gold Medal in 1988

Nancy Lieberman. 1996 Hall of Fame Inductee Nancy Lieberman, 2X Collegiate National Championship player, 3X College All American, distinguished pro career spanning 28 years, and the first woman to play on a Men’s Professional Basketball Team. One of basketball’s most decorated athletes of all time.

The second panel will discuss the effect of Title IX on women’s athletics today and the work to ensure equity and equality into the future, featuring: