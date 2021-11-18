Toys for Tots at 22News begins this Thursday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Our full scale Toys for Tots Drive begins this Thursday! After hosting an online toy drive last year for children in need in western Massachusetts, we are excited to welcome you back to our studios to collect gifts in person.

Our drive begins this Thursday, November 18th, and runs through December 8th. The U.S. Marines will be collecting toy donations in the lobby of our Chicopee studios and then distributing them to children in need across the Pioneer Valley.

This week we will be accepting toys at our station from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday. You can find us right off 391 in Chicopee just take exit three.

We accept any new, unwrapped toy. Those interested in donating must wear a mask while visiting the studio.