Toys for Tots Drive at 22News

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Families in need and agencies wishing to request toys must complete an online request form as soon as possible.

Once again, 22News will be accepting toys at our station located at 1 Broadcast Center in Chicopee. Here are the days and hours you will be able to drop off new, unwrapped toys:

Nov. 18 & 19: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Nov. 22 & 23: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Nov. 29 – Dec. 3: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dec. 4 & 5: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Dec. 6, 7 & 8: 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

22News will not be collecting toys over the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Anyone dropping off toys must wear a mask to enter the lobby. The U.S. Marines will be collecting toy donations in the lobby of our Chicopee studios and then distributing them to children in need across the Pioneer Valley. We accept any unwrapped toy.

Monetary or online toy donations may also be made.

To make an online toy donation, visit westernmass.toysfortots.org.