22News Toys for Tots Drive ends this Wednesday December 8th

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Our Toys for Tots drive wraps up this week, and we need all the help we can get to make sure Christmas is special for everyone

Members of the United States Marine Corp stopped by our studios and told 22News they are having trouble filling requests and more toys are needed.

Our drive runs through December 8th. The U.S. Marines will be collecting toy donations in the lobby of our Chicopee studios and then distributing them to children in need across the Pioneer Valley.

December 8th: 8:30a.m. – 7p.m.

“Brand new toys for the older kids, and the really little kids. That’s what we need the most of right now. Everyone does a great job donating toys and we love all the donations that we get, but the kids in the middle age range obviously people are thinking about them the most so we get the most toys, its just the ends of spectrum we need right now,” said Corporal Noah Bonsall.

The Marines took away two truck loads of toys already, which has made a dent in what we have collected thus far. We need all the help we can get to make sure everyone has something to unwrap on Christmas morning.