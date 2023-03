AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Dining is hosting the 5K Dash & Dine on Saturday, April 22nd!

This event is open to both students and the community with the goal to raise funds for the Amherst Survival Center. We hope you join us for lunch immediately after the run/walk!

9 a.m. – Check-in

10 a.m. – Fun Run – Children 8 and under

11 a.m. – Race

11:30 a.m. – Award ceremony

12 p.m. – Lunch

For more information visit RunUMass.com