Virtual Job Fair: September 23 – September 27

Have you ever considered a career in radio or television?  The broadcasting industry in Massachusetts is thriving and offers exciting career opportunities in many areas, including advertising sales, production, promotions, news, business administration, engineering, on-air and more. 

Learn about these career opportunities by visiting the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association virtual job fair now through Friday at broadcastersvirtualjobfair.com

This job fair will provide information about great jobs available in the broadcast industry as well as specific positions here at WWLP-22News.

Apply for jobs online and further your career in Massachusetts’ exciting broadcast radio and television industries.  Minorities and women are strongly encouraged to apply.

Log on to the Massachusetts broadcasters association job fair brought to you by WWLP at https://broadcastersvirtualjobfair.com/ , now through Friday!

WWLP is an equal opportunity employer.

