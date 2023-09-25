HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is being held on Sunday, October 15 in Holyoke to raise $220,000 for care, support, and research.

Alzheimer’s is a disease that affects many families. More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s according to the Alzheimer’s Association of America, and Sunday’s walk aims to help fund research to put an end to the disease.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held on Sunday, October 15th at Holyoke Community College on 303 Homestead Ave in Holyoke. The opening ceremonies will begin at 9:45 a.m., and the walk will begin at 10 a.m. To register visit alz.org/walk.

If you have a loved one with the disease, help is available. For more information visit the Alzheimer’s Association local chapter at alz.org/manh. A 24/7 helpline is available at 800-272-3900.