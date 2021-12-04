West Springfield Police ‘Stuff a Cruiser’ event

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several police departments are holding “Stuff a Cruiser” events this weekend including West Springfield.

The West Springfield Police Department is teaming up with the town’s Parks and Recreation department for “Operation Santa” where they collected toys at Collins Tavern.

They plan to be there this Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and on Sunday they’ll have their cruiser outside Pintu’s Indian Palace.

The goal is to make the holidays brighter for the less fortunate in West Springfield.