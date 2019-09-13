Will Bike 4 Food

Connecting with Community
Posted: / Updated:

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts fundraising event, Will Bike 4 Food takes place on Sept. 29 at the Hatfield Lions Club Pavilion in Hatfield. The after-party starts at 2 p.m.

Choose from a 10, 25, 50, or 100 mile route through the beautiful Pioneer Valley. You can ride as an individual, or start a team with your friends, family or co-workers.

Every $1 raised will provide three meals for our neighbors in need. To date, your support of Will Bike 4 Food had helped provided over 1 million meals across western Massachusetts.

For more information visit www.willbike4food.org.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

St. Germain Connecting with Community

Connecting With Community: St. Germain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connecting With Community: St. Germain"

VIDEOS: Past Community Events

More Past Events

Trending Stories