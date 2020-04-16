InFocus: Accessing non-COVID-19 medical care

Closings and Delays
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– Concerns about COVID-19 has many people thinking about how they can access healthcare that’s not related to the virus.

Hundreds of elective surgeries have been postponed and many doctors are conducting appointments via video or over the phone. But what happens if you have a medical emergency or are being treated for a chronic disease?

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll be talking with a doctor from Cooley Dickinson on the ways hospitals and medical professionals are providing healthcare treatment alternatives during the pandemic.

Find out what your healthcare options are, on 22News InFocus, Thursday at 2pm, LIVE streaming on WWLP.com.

