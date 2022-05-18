Download the 22News Storm Team Weather App

Get the FREE 22News Weather App:
The 22News Storm Team app is customizable and can be set to give you updates specific to where you are or where your home is. With WWLP mobile apps, you can be in the know, but choose to focus and limit your notifications to what you care about.
Features:
- Live interactive radar with many layering options lets you track the storms near you and any approaching risks
- Alerts for severe weather go to your home screen with audio alert
- The most accurate hour-by-hour forecast for the next day and week ahead for Southern New England
- The latest video forecasts from the 22News Storm Team
- Current weather conditions for western Massachusetts and anywhere in the United States
- Set multiple custom locations or “follow me” mode to bring all weather forecasts, alerts, radar, and more to wherever you are or any locations you frequent
- Active closings and delays for western Massachusetts
- Detailed 7 Day Forecast gives you the most accurate and in-depth weather information for the full week ahead
- Latest weather discussion from local expert meteorologists of the 22News Storm Team
Get the FREE WWLP-22News App:
Features:
- On-demand video: Catch eyewitness reports anytime
- Local News: Regional coverage on a variety of topics
- Customized alert settings for breaking news updates that matter to you
- Personalized weather: Plan your day with regional forecasts and radar
- Share easily via text, or to social networks like Facebook or Twitter