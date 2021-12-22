Weather Alert: Rain, Freezing Rain for Wednesday morning commute

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — A 22News Storm Team Weather Alert is in effect due to the risk for icy spots on roads this morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory this morning for freezing rain across Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire counties.

This morning, we will have scattered freezing rain and rain showers. That may lead to some icy surfaces and icy roads during the morning commute — take it slow, and keep two hands on the wheel. Be especially careful on unsalted roads.

Most of us will be dry by 11 a.m. or noon. After that, skies will begin to brighten up.

Morning temperatures are near freezing with afternoon highs in the low 40s. A northwesterly wind will begin to pick up this afternoon, with gusts up to 25-30 mph; winds will be even higher in the Berkshires. That’ll bring feels-like temperatures down nearly 10 degrees from the actual temperature.

Tonight, clear and windy with lows in the upper teens and low 20s.

WEDNESDAY: AM Light Freezing Rain; PM Clearing & Breezy



Highs: 40-44

Winds: W/NW 10-20 MPH gusts to 25-30 MPH

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear & Windy

Lows: 16-22