Weather Alert: Rain/storms, snow for some Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for today for rain, thunderstorms, & snow/sleet showers for some.

Watch out for areas of fog on the roads this morning. We’ll see a bit of sun before clouds roll in during the afternoon.

From 2-6 p.m. we’re watching an area of rain and thunderstorms moving from the west to the east across western Massachusetts.

The rain may be briefly heavy, with some strong gusts of wind. We can’t rule out small hail.

For some higher elevation areas, like the western hilltowns and the Berkshires, the precipitation may end as snow or sleet. We aren’t expecting much of an accumulation there, however.

Morning temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s. A gusty wind will pick up in the afternoon and will continue into the evening even after the rain and storms are done. Tonight, we’ll be clear with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.