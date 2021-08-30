Weather Alert: Scattered storms Monday, some may be severe

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert due to the risk of scattered storms today, a few of which could be strong to severe.

This afternoon and this evening we’ll have some scattered showers and storms around. There may be some strong to severe storms as well, with damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall that may lead to flooding. Stay weather aware today.

Morning temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. It will be oppressively humid once again. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

We are expected to be dry by 9/10 p.m. tonight. Overnight, we’ll be partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: Partly Sunny, Chance Showers/Storms

Highs: 82-86

Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Dew Points: 68-74 Very Humid

MONDAY NIGHT: Eve. Shower/Storm, Partly Cloudy

Lows: 60-66



TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds



Highs: 80-84

Dew Points: 60-64

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Lows: 58-64