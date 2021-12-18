Weather Alert: Snow, Sleet & Rain Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert today for snow, sleet and rain.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of western Massachusetts from 7 a.m. today until 7 a.m. Sunday.

Morning temperatures will be in the 30s with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 30s (closer to the low to mid 30s for the western hilltowns).

A few flurries or light snow showers are possible before 10am. Snow will become steady 10am-12pm. By noon, some sleet could be mixing with the snow near the Connecticut border with Hampden County. The sleet will slowly work its way north through the afternoon hours.

Northampton and south will be mostly sleet or plain rain in the afternoon. North of Northampton, it will be mostly snow, with some sleet in the afternoon.

This evening, rain will become widespread in the valley, with sleet and pockets of freezing rain in the western hilltowns and areas farther north. Be extra careful on the roads today as you head out for your Saturday errands.

Most areas in the valley will only see dustings up to 2 inches of snow/sleet — but once the rain starts that’ll quickly start diminishing. Outside of the valley, 1 to 3 inches of snow and sleet accumulation with 2-4 inches for those very high elevation areas in the Berkshires, western hilltowns, and Franklin County.

All precipitation comes to an end before dawn tomorrow. Lows will reach the upper 20s and low 30s.