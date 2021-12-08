Weather Alert: Widely scattered snow may lead to slick spots Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for some widely scattered light snow showers which may cause some slick spots on roads today.

Morning temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 30s. It’ll be cloudy all day and it won’t be breezy.

The system bringing us snow is very unorganized, so we are looking at widely scattered snow shower chances throughout the day. The best chance for a little accumulation is in the western hills and areas far east near Worcester County. In the valley, there will only be spotty coatings of snow.

Here’s our latest snowfall map.

Most of the scattered snow showers will wrap up before midnight tonight. After that, we become partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 20s.