Chicopee’s 5th annual Downtown Get Down returns Friday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee’s 5th annual Downtown Get Down is scheduled for Friday and Saturday and will be held in the city’s downtown area.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the Downtown Get Down begins at 9 a.m and features live concerts, food, vendors, dancing games, performances and more.

“Over the last few years, the Downtown Get Down has grown into a much-anticipated event bringing together thousands of people from all over. I encourage everyone to come down, support your local businesses and join in the excitement.” 

Mayor Richard J. Kos 

Chicopee Downtown Get Down is excited to announce the Presz-Perry Acoustic as an addition to our Main Stage Performers…

Posted by Chicopee Downtown GetDown on Monday, August 12, 2019

