SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Hampden County District Attorney’s office will be hosting an information session on Thursday to provide information on how to apply to get a criminal record sealed or expunged.

The event will be held in Springfield at the UMass Center located in Tower Square at 1500 Main Street. The event will begin at 2:00 PM and go to 3:30 PM.

22News will be at the information session and bring you more information.