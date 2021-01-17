Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., left, who heads the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, addresses a capacity crowd from the pulpit at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., March 31, 1968. Discussing his proposed demonstrations at the capital, tentatively set for June 15, Dr. King said “We’re not coming to tear Washington apart. We’re coming to […]

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many in western Massachusetts will set aside time on Monday to honor the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr during the day-long national observance.

Since the mid-1980s, the third Monday in January has been set aside as the day Americans honor Dr. Martin Luther King’s accomplishments, and to commit ourselves to move forward with the work he began before his life was cut short by an assassin’s bullet in April of 1968. Had he not been murdered, Dr. King might have celebrated his ninety-second birthday earlier this month.

Throughout each year Dr. King’s work is honored daily at Springfield agencies and institutions that bear his name. The Martin Luther King family services, the community center, the soon-to-be rebuilt Presbyterian Community church and the Martin Luther King junior charter school invoking his legacy in so many ways, including its contribution to black history month each year.

22News met Bob Montoach, an 80-year-old skier from Chatham on Sunday who met Dr. King many years ago.

“I had the opportunity to see Martin Luther King at a relative of mine’s child’s graduation he spoke at before he really became popular. He was quite a dynamic person. We need to apply some of his principles today,” Montoach said.

On Monday morning at 11 a.m., there will be an hour-long virtual presentation, honoring Dr. King. Organizers of the event include the Springfield Community Music School and the Springfield Cultural Council. To stream the presentation on Monday, click here.