SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -Springfield non-profit Follow my Steps is hosted its 2nd annual Mentoring Matters 5K on Saturday at the Eastern States Exposition. The Mentoring Matters 5K brought many runners and walkers together to raise awareness for the need for more mentors in under-resourced communities.

The Director of Operations for Follow My Steps says having a mentor can change lives.

“So, what we try to do at the organization is put people in front of their future selves and expose them to as many things as possible, so they have as many options as they can. We do it all from all paths of professional development, physical fitness, and just engaging within the community,” expressed Follow My Steps Director of Operations, Silavong Phimmasone.

Follow my Steps offers Youth Mentoring, Career & Skill Development, and Financial Resources.

The organization provides students with the opportunity for financial, mental, and professional education.

Organizers say that young adults who were at risk of falling off track but had a mentor are more likely to go to college, hold leadership positions, volunteer regularly or become a mentor themselves.

130% are more likely to hold leadership positions. 78% are more likely to volunteer regularly. And 90% are interested in becoming a mentor.

Tyrone Vazquez from Holyoke says mentoring is important to him, “They help guide you when you are not on the right path all the time, they help you realize what’s wrong and what’s right.”

So to support this good cause, people showed up at 10 a.m. and got active. All of the donations went towards resources for youth empowerment including providing school supplies, financial aid for college-bound students, and hosting skill development workshops.

People also had the option to participate in the 5K race virtually.