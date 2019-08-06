Springfield’s 6th annual Jazz and Roots festival returns on Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The sixth annual Springfield Jazz and Roots festival will be returning to Court Square in downtown Springfield Saturday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the festival is a day-long event that starts at 11 a.m. and entails free music featuring artists ranging from up-coming local talent to jazz and roots legends. There will also be local food, art activities, a second line parade and more.

The festival aims to celebrate the diversity of the city drawing in thousands of people from all nationalities, creeds and walks of life.

Local food vendors of every variety and other vendors will be selling art, homemade crafts, CDs and vinyls as well.

The festival is organized by Blues to Green, a local non-profit.