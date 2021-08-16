Hunger Action Month

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
U.S. News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Your Local Election Headquarters
World
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
BestReviews
Top Stories
Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 6 new deaths, 1,254 new cases
Top Stories
MA lawmakers call on Washington to evacuate allies out of Afghanistan
Video
Will a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot be available in Massachusetts?
Video
Local law enforcement increasing efforts to stop illegal dirt bike riders
Video
Advertising restrictions lead cannabis companies to get creative
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Webcams
Weather News
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
New England Nation
Tokyo Olympics
Top Stories
Raiders to require fans show proof of COVID-19 vaccination at home games
Video
Top Stories
UMass Amherst football home games announced
Top Stories
Dowling wins the Wonder Casino 100 Tri Track Open Modified Series race at Monadnock
Ronnie Williams wins the Truly Lemonade Hard Seltzer Midsummer 75 at Thompson
Ambidextrous pitcher from Hawaii to skip Little League World Series
Video
Field of Dreams game lives up to the homerun hype
Video
Community
Calendar
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Pet of the Week
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Celebrating National Thrift Store Day at the Northampton Hospice Shop
Video
Top Stories
Back-to-school nutrition with Hood
Video
Top Stories
A toast to National Pinot Noir Day
Video
Getting creative with items from the Hospice Shop
Video
Get some great fashion looks for less at the Hospice Shop
Video
Pan seared pork with peach sauce
Video
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
WWLP App
Contests
Advertise With Us
Traffic Trackers
Email Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WWLP
Search
Search
Search
Hunger Action Month
World hunger surged in 2020, with 1 in 10 people on Earth undernourished
Free school meals for all children can improve kids’ health
Hunger expected to rise in 23 global hotspots, UN warns
Sports unites us: Suns fan donates to Feeding America after experiencing Milwaukee’s hospitality
Video
Congressman frustrated with lack of federal action to address food insecurity
Video
More Hunger Action Month Headlines
Food banks report major demand increase amid challenges brought on by pandemic
Video
Advocates bring fresh food options to ignored neighborhood
Churches step up to fill hunger gap
Video
How stigma and anxiety can contribute to food insecurity
Nexstar stations to collect donations for Feeding America
Groups step up to help seniors amidst food insecurity concerns during pandemic
Video
Pope: Hunger is ‘crime’ violating basic rights
Trending Stories
Enfield Police DUI checkpoint scheduled for Friday
$4 million lottery ticket sold in Hatfield
Video
One arrested after Arson and Bomb Squad investigation in Springfield
Video
Longmeadow Board of Health votes to mandate face coverings
Video
Chicopee woman identified as victim of deadly stabbing in Springfield
Video