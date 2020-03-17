Breaking News
Massachusetts DPH confirms 218 coronavirus cases in mid-March
AIC moving to distance learning beginning March 23

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– American International College (AIC) President Vince Maniaci issued a statement that the college will be transitioning to distance learning effective March 23.

The announcement was posted to the AIC website on Tuesday.

The statement also says all on-campus housing will close and students must be out by Sunday, March 22.

All athletic and co-curricular student events are cancelled. The college has not yet decided if Commencement will take place.

You can read the statement here.

