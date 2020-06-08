As business trickles back, hotels compete on cleanliness

(Associated Press)–Marriott, Hilton and other big hotel companies are used to competing on price or perks. Now, they’re competing on cleanliness.

Hotels are making visible changes in the wake of the pandemic, from masked clerks to prepackaged breakfasts at their buffets. They’re hiring medical and cleaning experts and sharing details of their new regimens.

Hotels are hoping to soothe jittery travelers and also win back some business from rivals like home-sharing giant Airbnb. Airbnb has its own cleaning plan, and says guests may prefer its homes to crowded hotels. But some experts say guests may go with hotel chains at first, since Airbnb could have a harder time making sure hosts comply with cleaning guidelines