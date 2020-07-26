Bagged salad recalled after 37 hospitalized and over 600 people report illness

STREAMWOOD, IL, (WTEN) – Fresh Express are recalling their bagged salad after a cyclospora outbreak has left 37 people in hospital.

More than 600 people have so far been affected, across 11 states.

The product was distributed across a number of states, including New York between June 6 and June 26 2020. The recall includes only those salads that are clearly marked with the letter Z at the beginning of the Product Code, which is located in the upper right-hand corner of the front of the package.

Products containing the ingredients iceberg lettuce, red cabbage and/or carrots AND displaying the Product Code Z178, or a lower number, are recalled.

No other Fresh Express products are subject to recall.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by the Cyclospora parasite. A person may become infected after ingesting contaminated food or water. Common symptoms include severe abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, body aches and fatigue. The infection is treated with antibiotics and most people respond quickly to treatment.

Stores stocking the affected products have been contacted and asked to remove them from sale. Consumers who may have a recalled salad should discard it immediately. Customers with questions, or who want to obtain refunds, can contact the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center, toll-free, on (800) 242-5472 on Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m..