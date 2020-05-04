1  of  7
Breaking News
Brush fire in Holland, police advising residents to avoid area Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 4,090 deaths, 69,087 COVID-19 cases total Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Video of protesters in Boston push for reopening of state Baystate Health has tested over 7,000 individuals for COVID-19 State police investigate in industrial area in South Hadley in connection with deadly Chicopee shooting POSTPONED: Star Spangled Springfield Don Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history, has died at age 90

Ballot question backers can gather signatures electronically

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP) – Activists trying to collect the signatures they need to get their questions on the November ballot in Massachusetts can now gather those signatures electronically.

A judgment by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court this week was agreed to by the four ballot question campaigns and Democratic Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin.

The agreement avoids a full court hearing on the resolution. The court found that requiring candidates to go door to door to collect the signatures on paper was unreasonable given the state’s stay-at-home advisory aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today