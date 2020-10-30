Baystate Health to hold two virtual substance use disorder conferences in November

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health is scheduled to hold two virtual conferences in November to improve care for patients with substance use disorder.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Baystate Health, the virtual conference on Thursday, November 5 from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. is for inpatient healthcare providers and the virtual conference on Thursday, November 12, also from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. is for outpatient healthcare providers.

The two programs are organized by the Baystate Health Addiction Task Force and Baystate Continuing Interprofessional Education and are made possible by a grant from CVS Health.

The release states that the conferences will provide an update on the state of substance use disorder in western Massachusetts, as well as offer novel harm reduction principles, treatments, and resources that can be easily incorporated into clinical practice.

The courses are designed for all healthcare providers, including physicians, pharmacists, advanced practitioners, nurses, social workers, mental health counselors, psychologists, and staff, both inpatient and outpatient in western Massachusetts.

The Inpatient conference will feature the following topics:

SUD as a Disease/Basic Treatment

Scope of the Problem in Our Community

Stigma and Bias in SUD

Principles of Harm Reduction

Hospitals as a Healing Environment

Special Populations – The Pregnant Patient

Answering the Hard Questions

Connecting with Community Resources.

The Outpatient conference topics will include:

Basic of SUD

SUD and Racial Disparities

Stigmas and Bias in SUD

Principles of Harm Reduction

Establishing SUD Treatments in Your Practice

Special Populations – The Pregnant Patient

Connecting with Community Resources

Answering the Hard Questions

The cost to attend each virtual conference is $20. Students, residents, and non-medical professionals can register for free using the coupon code “COMP” at checkout. Preregistration for the conferences is available at www.baystatehealth.org/harm-reduction