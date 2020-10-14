Breast Cancer Awareness Month: What are the symptoms of Breast Cancer?

(WWLP) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but not enough women know the early warning signs of the disease.

According to the CDC, different people will have different symptoms and others won’t have any.

Here are the symptoms and warning signs to look out for:

New lump in the breast or underarm (armpit)

Thickening or swelling of part of the breast

Irritation or dimpling of breast skin

Redness or flaky skin in the nipple area or the breast

Pulling in of the nipple or pain in the nipple area

Nipple discharge other than breast milk, including blood

Any change in the size or the shape of the breast

Pain in any area of the breast

Keep in mind that these symptoms can happen with other conditions that are not cancer.

According to the CDC, Many conditions can cause lumps in the breast, but most breast lumps are caused by other medical conditions. The two most common causes of breast lumps are fibrocystic breast condition and cysts. Fibrocystic condition causes noncancerous changes in the breast that can make them lumpy, tender, and sore. Cysts are small fluid-filled sacs that can develop in the breast.