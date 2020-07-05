Comparing Heat Exhaustion to Heat Stroke

Breaking News
2 dead, 8 hurt in South Carolina nightclub shooting
(WWLP) – For 26 days we reached the 90s in 2018 and 17 times in 2019. So far this year just five times we’ve had highs in the 90s in 2020 with the opportunity for more days in the 90s coming later this week. With building heat we look at the potential for heat-related illnesses: Heat exhaustion verses heat stroke.

With heat exhaustion these are the symptoms:

  • Feeling faint or dizzy
  • Excessive Sweating
  • Cool, pale or clammy skin
  • Rapid, weak pulse
  • Muscle cramps
  • Nausea or vomiting

If you suspect someone has Heat Exhaustion then get them to a cool, air-conditioned place. Have them drink water if they’re conscious and have a cool shower or use a cold compress.

With Heat Stroke these are the symptoms:

  • Throbbing headache
  • No Sweating
  • Red, hot and dry skin
  • Rapid, strong pulse
  • May lose consciousnesses
  • Nausea or vomiting

If you suspect someone has Heat Stroke then call 911 immediately. These are some things to think about as we head towards higher heat and humidity this week.

