Connecticut says it found testing flaw, 90 false positives

HARTFORD, CT. (AP)–The Connecticut Department of Public Health says the state’s public health laboratory has discovered a flaw in one of the testing systems it and many other states use to test for the coronavirus.

DPH said Monday that 90 out of 144 people, many of them nursing home residents, recently received a false positive test. DPH said medical providers and all of the affected patients, who were tested from June 15 to July 17, have been notified. The state has also reported the flaw to the testing manufacturer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and to the federal Food and Drug Administration.