DPH: Third case of EEE confirmed in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced the third human case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in the state Wednesday.

According to the Department of Public Health, the individual is a man in his 90s who was exposed to EEE in Plymouth County. As a result, the EEE risk level in Halifax has been raised to critical, and the EEE risk level in East Bridgewater and Hanson have been raised to high.



Across the Commonwealth, there are now four municipalities at critical risk, nine at high risk, and 18 at moderate risk for EEE.

EEE is a rare but potentially deadly disease that can affect people of all ages. There have already been two other human cases identified this year. In 2019, there were 12 human cases of EEE in Massachusetts with six deaths.

DPH continues to work with the local health departments and the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources to coordinate mosquito surveillance and appropriate public health response activities.

All residents are reminded to use mosquito repellent any time they are outside, and those in high and critical risk communities are advised to schedule their outdoor activity to avoid the dusk to dawn hours to reduce exposure to the mosquitoes most likely to spread EEE.

According to the DPH, the EEE virus has been found in 64 mosquito samples this year, over 70 percent of them in species of mosquitoes capable of spreading the virus to people.