Employers can require employees to get flu shot in Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Last month the state announced that they are requiring your child to get a flu shot in order to return to school after the new year and now your employer may require you to do the same.

Under Massachusetts law employers have the right to require that their employees get a flu shot and they also have the right to discipline you if you decide not to. It could also lead to termination.

According to Northampton Attorney James Winston, there are certain exemptions to a requirement. One for example would be an employee’s religious objection to getting shots or vaccines or two If they had some type of disability or medical condition that would render it dangerous to ger shots or vaccines.

22News spoke with an Infectious Disease Physician at Baystate Medical Center, a place that requires their employees to get their flu shot. She gave advice to outside employers who may be thinking bout doing the same.

“I think they need to have a discussion with representatives of their employees and make sure there is a good understanding about why they are doing this. In general, this isn’t a new thing in the health care field and we want to make sure the messaging is strong that this is about protecting our patients,” Megan Gallagher said.

She added that someone who works from home is at much lower risk for the flu than someone who works in an office or closely with the public.