Environmental policy, sustainable energy, topics in Lesser lunchtime livestream interview series

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–Last week Governor Baker vetoed a climate and emissions reduction bill that would have required the state to become carbon neutral by 20-50.

Many supporters and legislators were disappointed, but the plan has been resubmitted and legislators may vote for an override if Baker vetoes it again.

On Friday, State Senator Eric Lesser held a virtual conversation to discuss the bill, outlining what is in it and how it will benefit residents of Massachusetts.

This was one of his “Lunchtime Livestream” series of interviews he has been holding online to keep state residents updated on issues that impact the Commonwealth.

His guest was Elizabeth Turnbull Henry, President of the Environmental League of Massachusetts (ELM), a supporter of the environmental bill.

Advocates of the bill say that in addition to reducing carbon emissions and other types of pollution, it will create new business opportunities that will support the growing sustainable energy industry. The bipartisan legislation took months to craft.

Governor Baker supports the 20-50 net zero goal, but expressed concern about costs, resiliency plans for environmental impact due extreme weather events, and a reduction in home building because of more stingent building codes, among other issues.

You can watch the Lunchtime Livestream on climate action and policy here.