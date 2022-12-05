(WWLP) – The largest number of covid-19 deaths is among older adults, but very few of them have received the latest Covid-19 booster shots.

According to CDC, around 85% of Covid-19 deaths in the last four weeks were among people ages 65 and up. While just 31% of that group has gotten updated booster shots.

Hospital physicians and state public health officials pointed to a variety of factors fueling the low booster uptake, but they warn that initial shots are no longer enough. Since new variants and waning vaccine protection.

The relatively flat case curve could also be leading some people to hold off on boosters. Doctors are however still advising older adults to stay up to date on their shots, especially those who are more likely to have underlying health conditions.