Conn. (WWLP) – The Connecticut Department of Public Health announced this year’s first deadly case of the Powassan virus.

According to Connecticut DPH, the woman was in her 90s when she became ill. After being admitted to the hospital, her condition worsened and she became unresponsive and would pass away on May 17th.

DPH said she did have a known tick bite that was removed two weeks prior to symptoms. Lab tests confirmed the presence of antibodies to Powassan.

Powassan is only spread to people by the bite of an infected tick.