Flu shot clinic held at Sullivan Apartments in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Pharmacy is holding a flu shot clinic at the Sullivan Apartments on Nursery Street Wednesday.

The clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 166 Nursery St. No appointment is necessary and those planning to visit should bring insurance information.

The flu shot clinics are a joint effort of the pharmacy, the Springfield Housing Authority, the North End C-3 group, local businesses, agencies, and residents.

“We welcome Springfield Pharmacy to provide these flu shot clinics, which will be so helpful to our families and seniors, and during a year where getting a flu shot is critical, especially for anyone with health risks,” SHA Executive Director Denise R. Jordan said.

Springfield Pharmacy owner Tobias Billups said that with the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, this clinic is a way to help people get their flu shots easily.

There will be another flu shot clinic on Wednesday, October 30 at the Riverview Apartments on 82 Division Street.

22News Reporter Nick Aresco is covering the clinic and you can watch the full report on 22News starting at 5 p.m.