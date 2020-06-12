Food for Thought: Tips to control your portion sizes

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The portions we eat are strongly influenced by our environment and with so many “supersized portions”, portion distortion is a big problem in the United States.

Researchers have found that we can dramatically cut how much we eat with these five tips.

Cut your food into small pieces Instead of eating a piece of pizza, cut it up. You will trick your brain into thinking you are eating more than you actually are.

Eat in a well lit room Cornell University researchers found, people eat 36 percent more food when the room was somewhat dark.

Use smaller dinnerware People ate 77 percent more pasta when given a large bowl versus a medium bowl. Plates should also only be eight inches across.

Avoid putting serving dishes on the table Serve food from the stove and you’ll eat on average 25 percent fewer calories.

When you are eating, only eat You are 37 percent less likely to be obese than someone who watches a show or looks at their smart phone while they eat.



And here is a bonus tip! Don’t be fooled into eating more because a food is considered healthy. Olive oil, nuts, and avocado are good for you but you only need a tablespoon of oil or a small handful of nuts to get the benefits without too many calories.