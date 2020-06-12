Food for Thought: Tips to control your portion sizes

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The portions we eat are strongly influenced by our environment and with so many “supersized portions”, portion distortion is a big problem in the United States.
Researchers have found that we can dramatically cut how much we eat with these five tips.
- Cut your food into small pieces
- Instead of eating a piece of pizza, cut it up. You will trick your brain into thinking you are eating more than you actually are.
- Eat in a well lit room
- Cornell University researchers found, people eat 36 percent more food when the room was somewhat dark.
- Use smaller dinnerware
- People ate 77 percent more pasta when given a large bowl versus a medium bowl. Plates should also only be eight inches across.
- Avoid putting serving dishes on the table
- Serve food from the stove and you’ll eat on average 25 percent fewer calories.
- When you are eating, only eat
- You are 37 percent less likely to be obese than someone who watches a show or looks at their smart phone while they eat.
And here is a bonus tip! Don’t be fooled into eating more because a food is considered healthy. Olive oil, nuts, and avocado are good for you but you only need a tablespoon of oil or a small handful of nuts to get the benefits without too many calories.