Health Connector offering health insurance sign up on Mass income tax form

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– If you’re a Massachusetts resident without health insurance the Massachusetts Health Connector wants to help you get the coverage you need.

The Massachusetts Health Connector’s new Simple Sign-up program will let uninsured residents check a box on their state tax forms and start the process of getting health insurance. This will allow the Department of Revenue (DOR) to forward the tax filer’s information to the Health Connector, which will then create and send information to the tax filer to help them obtain the best health plan.

By law, every Massachusetts resident must provide proof of health insurance when filing their state taxes or face a penalty. According to the state, many communities of color have higher rates of uninsured residents, and this new program will address that issue by providing an option to help them get the information they need to begin the application process.

“Simple Sign-up is a convenient new way for residents without coverage to find a path to health insurance coverage,” said Louis Gutierrez, the Executive Director of the Massachusetts Health Connector. “The Health Connector will be able to send information directly to those who check the box, and provide assistance obtaining the coverage and help paying for health insurance to meet their needs.”

Individuals who are uninsured may go to the Health Connector’s website at any time to see if they are eligible for coverage. Also, there is a walk-in MassHealth Enrollment Center at 88 Industry Avenue, in Springfield. Those who are uninsured and check the box on their state tax forms will be contacted this spring by the Health Connector and will be able to enroll in a coverage plan.