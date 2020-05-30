How to distinguish seasonal allergies from COVID-19 as grass pollen rises

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Tree pollen levels have been high since the start of spring, and they are still high now. But one allergen that’s just started to rise is grass pollen.

If you’re allergic to grasses, that means your allergy symptoms have just begun. Even with the Commonwealth slowly reopening, and the weather getting warmer, the coronavirus pandemic is not over yet.

Here’s how to distinguish the symptoms of seasonal allergies from those of COVID-19:

Before, the three primary symptoms of COVID-19 from the CDC were fever, cough, and shortness of breath. However, they now include chills, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.

The CDC says these symptoms can appear two to 14 days after initial exposure.

With allergies, a dry cough is also possible, but more common symptoms are itchy eyes, nose, throat, and ears. You can have a runny nose and sneezing and of course, congestion and postnasal drip.

If you are not sure if you’re experiencing symptoms of seasonal allergies or coronavirus, there are many drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites.