How to protect yourself as cold and flu season nears

(WWLP) – While COVID-19 is the contagious illness most people are worried about these days, cold and flu season is approaching.

Although you can get the common cold any time of the year, it is most prevalent in the spring and winter.

The first signs are usually a sore throat and a runny nose followed by coughing and sneezing. Most people recover within seven to 10 days but the CDC recommends that you frequently wash your hands, avoid close contact with sick people, and refrain from touching your face.

Resident’s are also encouraged to get a flu shot this year to help protect themselves from the flu as there is still no vaccine for COVID-19.

If you have a cold, you are asked to stay home and keep your children home if they have one. There is currently no vaccine or cure for the common cold but the CDC recommends drinking lots of fluids and getting plenty of rest.

Over the counter medication can help ease the symptoms but won’t make it go away any faster and because the common cold is a virus, antibiotics won’t help.