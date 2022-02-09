BOSTON, Mass. (SHNS)–Patients with commercial insurance are bearing a growing share of the cost of pregnancy-related care, according to a Health Policy Commission report that found the increase in out-of-pocket spending is driven by greater spending on deductibles.

At a meeting of the HPC’s Market Oversight and Transparency Committee on Wednesday, researcher Sasha Albert previewed findings from an upcoming report on out-of-pocket costs associated with pregnancy, delivery and postpartum care — termed “birthing episodes” in the presentation — in Massachusetts.

Albert said out-of-pocket spending on birthing episodes by patients who get their insurance through employers grew by 49 percent nationally from 2008 to 2015, driven mainly by increased spending on deductibles, and that enrollment in high-deductible health plans has grown both nationally and in Massachusetts. Commercial premiums and cost-sharing in Massachusetts have grown faster than wages, creating what she described as a “continuing challenge” around health care affordability.

Reviewing care for individuals who gave birth from July 1, 2016 through Sept. 30, 2018, the HPC found that patients’ out-of-pocket spending for birthing episodes is growing faster than the total cost of that care. Albert said that over the course of the three years, the total cost for birthing episodes increased by 4 percent, while average out-of-pocket spending rose 23 percent.

Out-of-pockets costs accounted for 5.3 percent of the total cost in 2016, and 6.3 percent in 2018, she said. Deductibles, Albert said, made up the “largest and fastest-growing” portion of out-of-pocket spending, while growth has not been as steep for copays and coinsurance. The size of a patient’s employer “is a strong predictor of out-of-pocket spending for this scope of care,” Albert said, with costs higher and more rapidly rising for those with non-group insurance coverage or working at small companies.