Immigrant detainees sue for release; tax deadline postponed

BOSTON (AP) – Civil rights groups have filed a class action lawsuit calling for the release of all immigration detainees at a Massachusetts jail.

Lawyers for Civil Rights and other organizations argue in their federal suit filed late Thursday that detainees at the Bristol County House of Corrections in Dartmouth are living in “cruel and inhumane conditions” that put them at risk of an outbreak of the new coronavirus.

They say the detainees are not being provided sanitizer or disinfectant and new detainees are not being tested or screened.