InFocus: Mental health awareness during COVID-19

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The COVID-19 pandemic has created a lot of stress for all of us.

Fear and anxiety about the disease and the lack of certainty about the future is overwhelming, and can cause strong emotions in adults and children.

Quarantining, wearing masks, and social distancing can make people feel isolated and lonely and contribute to an increase stress and anxiety.

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll be talking about the growing mental health crisis due to Covid-19 with Kimberly Lee, Vice President of Resource Development and Branding for the Mental Health Association. We’ll also be discussing suicide prevention as part of Suicide Prevention Month.