InFocus: Minority communities facing larger health impacts during COVID-19 pandemic

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–Black and Hispanic populations across the country—including Massachusetts—are disproportionately contracting COVID-19 and dying from it. This fact is drawing attention to the racial and socio-economic disparities in health and health care in America.

The mental health wave that is predicted to hit during and after the pandemic will also impact some of these vulnerable populations.

The Gándara Center, which specializes in culturally competent bilingual behavioral health care, is preparing to treat patients. The agency recently added Telehealth to its services and its peer recovery support centers are using virtual recovery coaches and virtual recovery events and meetings.

This week on 22News InFocus, we’ll be discussing the programs available to people from these under served communities in our region.

