CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – January is National Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month, working to provide awareness and education for the leading cause of off duty deaths for firefighters.

The campaign asks people to wear the color lavender to show support for cancer awareness and prevention in firefighters. According to the International Association of Firefighters, 348 of the 469 names added to the Fallen Firefighters Memorial were off duty deaths due to occupational cancer.

Each week during the month of January will have a different theme. Week one is scope, which hopes to address the scope of the problem and define what carcinogens, exposures, and chemicals found in smoke that lead to the rates of occupational cancer.

Week two is research, or scientific research related to occupational cancer in firefighters. Week two also looks at screening tools and exposure routes. Research has linked occupational exposure to increased rates of multiple myeloma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer.

Week three deals with prevention. This week looks at how firefighters can limit their exposure to cancer causing materials by using best practices. Part of best practices is to decontaminate gear after an emergency call. Week four is leadership, survivorship, and culture to aid firefighters who have been diagnosed with cancer and provide resources to change culture to cancer prevention.