CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) It’s hot chocolate season but the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services is warning against the dangers of hot liquids.

Burns from hot liquids are the leading cause of burn injuries in Massachusetts, and they can be prevented. Keep young children away from hot liquids, beverages, and hot food. The Department of Fire Services is also warning not to hold a baby and hot liquid at the same time. According to Mass.gov, scalding burns are the leading cause of burns to children under the age of five-years-old.

Travel mugs are a good way to prevent burns from hot liquids with children around. Turning handles inward on the stove and supervise children in front of glass front stoves. The CDC says scalding burns account for 33% of all burn victims admitted to hospitals in the United States.